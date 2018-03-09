Senators' Mike Condon: Tasked with dousing Flames
Condon will guard the home net versus the Flames on Friday.
With poor peripherals (3.24 GAA and .901 save percentage) through 24 appearances, Condon sticks out like a sore thumb on Friday's four-game slate. Now, he'll be pitted against a Calgary team that ranks eighth in in the league in shots on goal (33.3) and features high-flying winger Johnny Gaudreau, who has nine points in seven career games against the Senators.
