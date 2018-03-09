Condon will guard the home net versus the Flames on Friday.

With poor peripherals (3.24 GAA and .901 save percentage) through 24 appearances, Condon sticks out like a sore thumb on Friday's four-game slate. Now, he'll be pitted against a Calgary team that ranks eighth in in the league in shots on goal (33.3) and features high-flying winger Johnny Gaudreau, who has nine points in seven career games against the Senators.