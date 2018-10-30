Condon will protect the net on the road against the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Condon will be making just his second appearance between the pipes for the Senators this season, in part due to the lack of back-to-backs on the team's schedule. Certainly the netminder's disappointing prior outing, in which he gave up five goals on 29 shots, was a factor as well. The Yotes' aren't exactly an offensive juggernaut (2.50 goals per game), so it makes this a better opportunity to try to get Condon's season jump started.