Senators' Mike Condon: Tough-luck loser in best start of season
Condon made 37 saves in a 1-0 loss to Florida on Saturday night.
He was beaten short side on a perfect shot by Jonathan Huberdeau. Otherwise, Condon was a rock in the net. In fact, it was arguably his best start of the season.
