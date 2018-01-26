Senators' Mike Condon: Turns away 41 in 3-2 loss
Condon saved 41 of 44 shots during Thursday's 3-2 loss to Boston.
This was a strong showing from Condon, as the Sens were badly outplayed by the visiting Bruins. However, as soon as a team slows down Boston, it will be the first time in months. Dating back to the beginning of December, Condon has gone 2-6-1 with an .893 save percentage and 3.85 GAA, so with Ottawa reeling, it's difficult to justify taking a flier on him in the majority of settings.
