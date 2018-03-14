Condon saved 42 of 46 shots during Tuesday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Wins have been hard to come by for Condon, as this was his first victory since Feb. 1, and he now sports an underwhelming 5-13-5 record for the campaign. Additionally, his .904 save percentage and 3.22 GAA are nothing to be excited about. So, while this was a strong outing, it's likely best to keep fantasy expectations for the Ottawa backup in check.