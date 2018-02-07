Senators' Mike Condon: Under the weather
Condon was supposed to start Tuesday against New Jersey, but he ended up serving as Craig Anderson's backup against the Devils because he wasn't feeling well, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson will start a second straight game Thursday against the Predators, with Condon presumably once again serving as his backup. The 27-year-old netminder's next opportunity to start between the pipes could come as soon as Saturday against Toronto.
