The Senators placed Condon on waivers Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Condon has been awful in limited action this season, compiling an 0-2-0 record while posting an abysmal 6.40 GAA and .800 save percentage through two appearances, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. If he goes unclaimed, the 28-year-old netminder will almost certainly be assigned to AHL Belleville. In the meantime, the Senators will need to recall another goaltender to serve as Craig Anderson's backup during Condon's trip to the doghouse.