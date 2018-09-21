Condon will start versus the Blackhawks on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports, adding that the goalie will log 30 minutes in the cage.

Condon permitted two goals on 20 shots from the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, but one of them was a power-play tally from John Tavares in his highly anticipated debut with the club, so he probably gets a free pass on that one. It's tough to be excited about Condon's fantasy prospects, as he owns a substandard 2.76 GAA and .907 save percentage through 127 career games between the Habs, Penguins and Senators. Perhaps the lack of continuity in failing to stick with a given NHL club is what's hurting Condon the most.