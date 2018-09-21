Senators' Mike Condon: Will see half of Friday's game
Condon will start versus the Blackhawks on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports, adding that the goalie will log 30 minutes in the cage.
Condon permitted two goals on 20 shots from the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, but one of them was a power-play tally from John Tavares in his highly anticipated debut with the club, so he probably gets a free pass on that one. It's tough to be excited about Condon's fantasy prospects, as he owns a substandard 2.76 GAA and .907 save percentage through 127 career games between the Habs, Penguins and Senators. Perhaps the lack of continuity in failing to stick with a given NHL club is what's hurting Condon the most.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Makes 18 saves in preseason debut•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Gearing up to start Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Dealing with concussion•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Injured in practice•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Skates away with another regulation loss•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...