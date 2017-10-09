Play

Senators' Mike Hoffman: Absent from practice

Hoffman is under the weather with the flu and missed practice Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Hoffman's status for Tuesday's contest with Vancouver is up in the air, as it likely depends on the severity of his symptoms. In the event the winger can't play, Logan Brown will likely slot into the lineup -- with coach Guy Boucher forced to shuffle up the Sens' line combinations.

