Senators' Mike Hoffman: Bags assist in victory
Hoffman contributed an assist in Thursday's win over the Flyers.
Hoffman hasn't scored in five games, but he's been producing steadily, managing three assists in his last four contests. The 27-year-old has racked up three goals and seven points through 10 contests and remains a dynamic fantasy player. His minus-6 rating isn't ideal right now, but Hoffman possesses a lethal shot and is capable of tearing it up on any given night. With the rate he's producing at, Hoffman makes for a safe fantasy play whenever Ottawa is in action.
