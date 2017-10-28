Senators' Mike Hoffman: Breaks goal drought in loss
Hoffman opened the scoring and added an assist Friday in a 5-4 shootout loss to New Jersey.
Ending the skid should make an already effective Hoffman even more useful moving forward, as he'd been scoring points but not getting goals before Friday. As Ottawa tries to stave off injuries, Hoffman will be called upon even more than usual, and the opportunity should pay off for his fantasy owners.
