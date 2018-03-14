Senators' Mike Hoffman: Buries two in win over Bolts
Hoffman scored twice during Tuesday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay.
The talented winger has marked the point column in seven of his past nine games for five goals and five assists. Additionally, Tuesday's two tallies give Hoffman his fourth consecutive 20-goal campaign. With a top offensive role, and the Sens scoring more of late (3.57 goals per game in March), Hoffman also has an outside chance of topping last season's career-high 61 points.
