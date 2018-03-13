Senators' Mike Hoffman: Collects two assists in Monday's win
Hoffman notched two assists in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.
He also chipped in one shot, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. The streaky Hoffman seems to be on the same page as Matt Duchene right now, scoring three goals and eight points in his last eight games, and with 19 goals and 47 points on the season, he's now on the verge of his fourth straight 20-goal campaign and third straight 50-point campaign.
