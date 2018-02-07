Senators' Mike Hoffman: Collects two points in win over Devils

Hoffman scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.

The winger has now recorded two goals and four assists through his past four games to improve to 2.29 points per 60 minutes for the campaign. Despite the mini heater, Hoffman is on track to take his first offensive dip since becoming a regular in the 2014-15 campaign. Additionally, his game-to-game consistency has been a year-long fantasy crippler this season. It's definitely important to note that Hoffman is a prime candidate to be dealt before the trade deadline, but there's also no guarantee that a change in scenery will have immediate success.