Senators' Mike Hoffman: Collects two points in win over Devils
Hoffman scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
The winger has now recorded two goals and four assists through his past four games to improve to 2.29 points per 60 minutes for the campaign. Despite the mini heater, Hoffman is on track to take his first offensive dip since becoming a regular in the 2014-15 campaign. Additionally, his game-to-game consistency has been a year-long fantasy crippler this season. It's definitely important to note that Hoffman is a prime candidate to be dealt before the trade deadline, but there's also no guarantee that a change in scenery will have immediate success.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Sets up two power-play goals•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Starting to score again•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: In on four goals in 6-5 overtime win•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Two power-play helpers Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Picks up assist in loss•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Scores goal in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...