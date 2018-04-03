Senators' Mike Hoffman: Dishes out three helpers

Hoffman set up three of his team's five goals, but it wasn't enough to prevent his side from being on the wrong end of a 6-5 score against Winnipeg on Monday.

In a year where everything has gone wrong for the Senators, Hoffman has been one of the few things to go right. He's topped 55 points for the third straight year and is one assist short of his career high of 35. He's been one of the few Ottawa players owners can count on.