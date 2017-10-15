Senators' Mike Hoffman: Enjoys three-point night
Hoffman provided two even-strength goals and an assist in Saturday night's 6-1 road rout over the Oilers.
The prolific point producer connected on half of his shots in this contest, and now Hoffman is tied with Nashville's Viktor Arvidsson for a 10th-place ranking at 22 shots on goal through five games. As long as he's putting this much rubber on net, Hoffman deserves to be treated as a No. 1 or 2 fantasy forward.
