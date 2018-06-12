Senators' Mike Hoffman: Fiancee has allegations of harassment of teammate's wife
Erik Karlsson's wife Melinda officially filed an allegation of harassment against Hoffman's longtime girlfriend and now fiancee, Monika Caryk, the Ottawa Citizen reports.
For his part, Hoffman has denied the claim that Caryk has posted derogatory comments against both Erik and Melinda Karlsson, condemning cyberbullying and saying that it's "150 percent not (them)" who are behind the attacks. On the other side of the coin, Julie Turris, the wife of ex-Senators teammate Kyle Turris, has claimed that things crossed the line from cyberbullying to "something entirely different in April". Whatever the truth is, there is no evidence of friction between the two players, but this can't be good for the Senators' chances of retaining both Karlsson and Hoffman. Both players are on the trade block, and this makes it more likely that at least one will be dealt during the offseason.
