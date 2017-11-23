Senators' Mike Hoffman: Finds twine Wednesday

Hoffman scored a goal and added four shots in a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday.

After going on an eight game point streak, Hoffman hadn't found the scoresheet in three consecutive games leading up to Wednesday. The Ontario native ranks third on the team in points and is reliable enough, but it would be nice for the Ottawa offense to pick up the pace as a whole.

