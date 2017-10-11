Play

Senators' Mike Hoffman: Gearing up Tuesday

Hoffman (illness) is in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Canucks.

Hoffman was able to participate in morning skates so it was obvious he was at least on his way to full health. He slots in on the third line and is looking for his first point of the season, even though he's had plenty of chances with over 10 minutes of power-play time in the first two games.

