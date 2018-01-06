Senators' Mike Hoffman: In on four goals in 6-5 overtime win

Hoffman recorded a goal and added three assists (one on the power play) during Friday's 6-5 overtime win against San Jose.

Friday's huge showing snapped a six-game point drought, and it was also just the second time in 10 contests that Hoffman marked the scoresheet. Ottawa's team-wide struggles have the winger's numbers down across the board, as his 10 goals and 18 assists have his pace slightly behind last season's 61-point finish. Still, if this gem is a sign of things to come, and Hoffman builds on this showing, he could quickly return to being a high-end asset in the majority of settings.