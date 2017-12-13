Senators' Mike Hoffman: Picks up assist in loss
Hoffman recorded an assist and six shots on net through 18:45 of ice time (3:47 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo.
With everything crumbling around him in Ottawa, Hoffman has somehow managed to buoy his fantasy value. He's now up to a respectable nine goals, 22 points and 100 shots through 29 games for the campaign, and he's a rare Senator fantasy owners can still trust.
