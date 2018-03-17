Senators' Mike Hoffman: Plays hero Friday
Hoffman scored the game-winning overtime goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Stars on Friday.
That makes three games in a row where Hoffman has tallied two points, and beyond that he has 12 points in his last 10 contests. The 28-year-old's 9.5 shooting percentage has held his numbers down a bit, but he's still crossed the 50-point mark for the third season in a row.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Buries two in win over Bolts•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Collects two assists in Monday's win•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Still waiting to wake up offensively•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Collects two points in win over Devils•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Sets up two power-play goals•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Starting to score again•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...