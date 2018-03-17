Senators' Mike Hoffman: Plays the hero Friday

Hoffman scored the game-winning overtime goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Stars.

That makes three games in a row where Hoffman has tallied two points, and beyond that he has 12 points in his last 10 contests. The 28-year-old's 9.5 shooting percentage has held his numbers down a bit, but he's still crossed the 50-point mark for the third season in a row.