Senators' Mike Hoffman: Point streak reaches seven in win
Hoffman collected an assist on a Frederik Claesson goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Colorado in Sweden.
Hoffman has quietly scored in every Senators game since Oct. 21's contest against Toronto. He hasn't gotten much attention because only one of the nine points he's accumulated in the past seven games has been a goal. But with 10 assists on the year, the Senators aren't complaining and neither should his fantasy owners.
