Senators' Mike Hoffman: Pots pair of power-play goals Saturday

Hoffman tallied two goals during Saturday's 4-3 triumph over the Avalanche.

The markers give him three goals and 11 points in his last nine games. This torrid pace may not continue, but Hoffman has finished with at 59 points in each of the last two seasons, so he's a reliable fantasy option that should be played regularly.

