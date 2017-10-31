Senators' Mike Hoffman: Records two power-play points in loss
Hoffman recorded a goal and an assist with the man advantage during Monday's 8-3 loss to Montreal.
After failing to find the scoresheet in the first three games of the season, Hoffman has registered five goals and 11 points through his past nine contests. With exceptional skating ability and a lethal shooting arsenal, Hoffman has potential to improve his point total for the third consecutive season in just his fourth full campaign in the league.
