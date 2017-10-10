Play

Senators' Mike Hoffman: Returns for morning skate

Hoffman (illness) returned to the ice Tuesday morning ahead of a road match with the Canucks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

In the two games that the Senators have played to start the new season -- both losses -- Hoffman's been held pointless to go along with a minus-3 rating and seven empty shots on goal. He's shaping up to be a game-time call for this next contest.

