Senators' Mike Hoffman: Scores goal in loss

Hoffman found the back of the net in Friday's 5-2 loss to Columbus.

It was a birthday goal for Hoffman, who's now scored one in back-to-back contests. The 28-year-old is up to eight goals and 18 points on the season and can be trusted in most fantasy lineups every night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop