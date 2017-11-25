Senators' Mike Hoffman: Scores goal in loss
Hoffman found the back of the net in Friday's 5-2 loss to Columbus.
It was a birthday goal for Hoffman, who's now scored one in back-to-back contests. The 28-year-old is up to eight goals and 18 points on the season and can be trusted in most fantasy lineups every night.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Finds twine Wednesday•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Pots pair of power-play goals Saturday•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Point streak reaches seven in win•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Records two power-play points in loss•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Breaks goal drought in loss•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Bags assist in victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...