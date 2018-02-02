Senators' Mike Hoffman: Sets up two power-play goals
Hoffman collected a pair of assists on the power play in Thursday's overtime win over Anaheim.
Hoffman was in on both goals in the victory, as the Senators put an end to their six-game losing streak. The first-line winger broke out of his own mini-slump in the process, getting on the scoresheet for the first time in five games. Hoffman has had some cold stretches this season, but he's got 32 points (12 goals) through 49 games and remains a valuable fantasy forward. Considering how often he shoots the puck and his lethal sniping ability, it's only a matter of time before more pucks start going in and his dismal 7.4 shooting percentage increases.
