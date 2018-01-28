Senators' Mike Hoffman: Starting to score again
Hoffman has three goals in his last three games heading into the All-Star break. He had zero goals in his previous 14 tilts.
Hoffman has at least 26 goals in his last three seasons, but this year has been a little rough for him. The 28-year-old has only 12 goals through 47 games. However, he also has a 7.9 shooting percentage, which is well below his career average. After the All-Star break, don't be surprised if Hoffman picks it up.
