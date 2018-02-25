Senators' Mike Hoffman: Still waiting for him to wake up offensively

Hoffman scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Hoffman has had an off season by recent standards. His 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 61 games are a major disappointment to fantasy owners who were expecting him to top 25 goals and 60 points again. The 28-year-old should rebound next season, but there's always a chance his peak was short and sweet.