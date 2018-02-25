Senators' Mike Hoffman: Still waiting to wake up offensively
Hoffman scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.
Hoffman has had an off season by recent standards. His 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 61 games are a major disappointment to fantasy owners who were expecting him to top 25 goals and 60 points again. The 28-year-old should rebound next season, but there's always a chance his peak was short and sweet.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Collects two points in win over Devils•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Sets up two power-play goals•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Starting to score again•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: In on four goals in 6-5 overtime win•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Two power-play helpers Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Picks up assist in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...