Senators' Mike Hoffman: Tallies power-play marker in blowout

Hofman scored his first goal of the season and posted seven shots on goal during a 6-0 victory against the Flames on Friday.

The only other Senators skater with more than two shots on goal Friday was Ryan Dzingel, who posted four. Hoffman was all over the ice and scored a power-play marker at the beginning of the third period. The 27-year-old has been extremely consistent the last three years, scoring between 26 and 27 goals each season. In 2016-17, 13 of his 26 goals came on the power play. Although 30 goals isn't out of the question, owners should expect the same type of production this season.