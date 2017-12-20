Senators' Mike Hoffman: Two power-play helpers Tuesday

Hoffman contributed two power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Minnesota.

Ottawa's power play wasn't to blame for this loss, as the extra-man unit connected twice in four tries. Hoffman's now scored 37 of his 85 points since the start of last season on the power play, so it wasn't surprising to see him contributing in such situations here. He's been underwhelming of late, as this was Hoffman's first multi-point showing since Nov. 11.