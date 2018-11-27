McKenna will tend the twine on the road versus Philadelphia on Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

McKenna will be making his fifth appearance in the crease this season, having registered a 0-1-0 record and 5.41 GAA in his previous four outings. The St. Louis native's struggles will likely limit him to playing only when the team is scheduled for a back-to-back and could find himself flipped for Mike Condon before the year is out.