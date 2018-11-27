Senators' Mike McKenna: Between pipes against Flyers
McKenna will tend the twine on the road versus Philadelphia on Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
McKenna will be making his fifth appearance in the crease this season, having registered a 0-1-0 record and 5.41 GAA in his previous four outings. The St. Louis native's struggles will likely limit him to playing only when the team is scheduled for a back-to-back and could find himself flipped for Mike Condon before the year is out.
