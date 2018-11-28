McKenna allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.

The Flyers outshot the Senators in every period Tuesday, but McKenna's play allowed Ottawa to erase a two-goal deficit in the third period. The 35-year-old has only appeared in one other game, starting in just one, so it's a small sample size, but this was, by far, his best performance. He has a ways to go to be fantasy relevant, but McKenna is 1-1-0 with a .879 save percentage and 4.66 GAA.