McKenna stopped nine of 10 shots in relief of Craig Anderson in a 7-5 loss to Florida on Monday.

This outing went much better for McKenna than the last time he faced Florida, as he kept the Senators from losing much more ground over the final 20-plus minutes of the contest after Anderson surrendered six goals. Still, the goaltending situation is a mess in Ottawa, and neither netminder looks like a great choice for your squad.