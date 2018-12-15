Senators' Mike McKenna: Divisional clash looms
McKenna will tend twine as Saturday evening's home starter versus the Canadiens, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Oh, there's another goalie on the Senators other than Craig Anderson? We say that in jest, but really, Anderson has appeared in 29 of a possible 33 games this season, rendering McKenna an afterthought in most fantasy settings. The journeyman owns a 1-1-1 record with a 3.98 GAA and .899 save percentage through three starts and six games in all. He'll take on a Habs team that has defeated Ottawa in the last two meetings between these Atlantic Division clubs.
