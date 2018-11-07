Senators' Mike McKenna: Faces six shots in relief
McKenna came into Tuesday's matchup with the Devils after Craig Anderson (undisclosed) exited due to injury.
McKenna saw six shots in 5:03 of ice time, stopping all of them to preserve the win for Ottawa. If Anderson is unable to play versus Vegas on Thursday, the 35-year-old McKenna figures to get the start with Mike Condon likely called up from AHL Belleville to serve as the backup.
