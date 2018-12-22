Senators' Mike McKenna: Guarding goal Saturday
McKenna will defend the home net Saturday against the Capitals,
McKenna rarely sees time in the crease, but he will get the call Saturday with Craig Anderson (upper body) unavailable for the contest. He set aside 42 of the 46 shots he faced last time out, but his best work has come at home this season. In three appearances, McKenna has recorded a 1.98 GAA and .950 save percentage. He faces a tough task Saturday against the defending champs, who have averaged 3.67 goals per game in December.
