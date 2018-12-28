Senators' Mike McKenna: In goal Friday
McKenna will get the starting nod on the road against the Islanders on Friday.
McKenna has not performed well this season when called upon, as he is 1-3-1 with a 3.79 GAA and .902 save percentage in nine appearances. It could be a lighter workload for the netminder considering New York is averaging a mere 27.9 shots (second fewest in the league), although no team is giving up more shots than Ottawa this year (37.7 per game).
