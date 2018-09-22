Senators' Mike McKenna: In line to start Saturday
McKenna is the projected starter for Saturday's preseason matchup with the Canadiens, Chantal Machabee of RDS reports.
The 35-year-old netminder is nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career. He'll spend the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors.
