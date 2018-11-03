Senators' Mike McKenna: Makes 25 saves in relief appearance
McKenna replaced starter Craig Anderson late in the first period of Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Sabres, stopping 25 of 31 shots.
The 35-year-old journeyman got forced into action quickly after being called up from the AHL on Thursday, but he didn't have a lot of success in an absolute rout by Buffalo. McKenna may have been in line to make his first start for Ottawa on Sunday against the Lightning on the second night of a back-to-back, but given Anderson's quick exit in this one, he could be right back between the pipes.
