Senators' Mike McKenna: No help from mates
McKenna made 29 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.
The Sens didn't show up and McKenna couldn't do it alone. He's stuck at one win and it might stay that way for a while. McKenna plays for the Sens, after all.
