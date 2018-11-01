Senators' Mike McKenna: Recalled from minors
McKenna was promoted from AHL Belleville on Thursday.
McKenna will take over the backup role from Mike Condon, who was placed on waivers Wednesday. The 35-year-old McKenna went 3-3-0 with a 2.72 GAA to start the year in the minors and has 24 NHL games under his belt. Craig Anderson should see the bulk of the starts regardless of who is sitting behind him.
