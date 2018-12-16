Senators' Mike McKenna: Sees a lot of rubber in rare start
McKenna made 42 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens. He allowed four goals.
It was a rare start for McKenna, who toils in obscurity behind Craig Anderson. The 35-year-old has started just 24 NHL games in the last decade, so you can see where his value lies.
