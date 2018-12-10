Senators' Mike McKenna: Shines against Bruins
McKenna was a hard-luck loser Sunday, making 42 saves on 44 shots but taking a 2-1 overtime defeat against Boston.
Anyone who took a chance on McKenna was rewarded with a brilliant performance Sunday, as the Bruins found themselves frustrated all day against the journeyman. That said, owners shouldn't expect this to continue in the coming week. Not only is Craig Anderson the No. 1 option for Ottawa, but a stretch of three road games that includes Nashville and Montreal isn't the place to use McKenna, even if he plays. Look elsewhere this week.
