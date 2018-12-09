McKenna will start in goal during Sunday's home game against the Bruins.

McKenna will make his third start of the season. He has struggled this year with a .879 save percentage and 4.66 GAA. The Bruins haven't played to their standard lately, scoring two or less goals in five of their last six outings and recording just two wins in that span. McKenna's still not consistent enough to be depended on and is a high-risk option in daily leagues.