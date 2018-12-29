McKenna stopped 33 of 38 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

The final Islanders goal was scored into an empty net. Ottawa actually held a 3-1 lead early in the second period, but McKenna couldn't make it hold up as he lost his third straight start in regulation. The veteran backup now has a 1-4-1 record, 3.96 GAA and .897 save percentage through 10 appearances this season, and Ottawa may have to look elsewhere for consistent netminding while Craig Anderson (concussion) is on the shelf.