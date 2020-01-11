Reilly earned a power-play assist and fired two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Reilly has played in three games since being traded from the Canadiens on Jan. 2, and he now has his first point in a Senators sweater. The defenseman has just five helpers, 29 shots, 16 blocked shots and 14 hits through 17 appearances overall this season. He should see a regular role with his new team -- he skated a season-high 22:54 on Friday while working on the second pairing.